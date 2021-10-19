Mother speaks on Desiree Thompson’s disappearance from Cal City 10 years later

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif (KGET) – Sheri Smith has lived close to 10 years wondering where her daughter, Desiree Thompson, could be. This is yet another stone-cold missing person case out of California City.

Saturday, January 7th, 2012 was the last time Sheri Smith saw her daughter Desiree. Desiree had been in a domestic dispute with her estranged husband in the early morning hours.

“I knew they were having problems,” Smith said. “It was her first marriage she loved him, she thought she could fix him.”

“When I got to her house,” Sheri added, “I could see that she had all the furniture against the door.”

Smith said an eyewitness saw Desiree later that day at a local liquor store.

At 8:30 p.m. Smith spoke with Thompson on a cellphone Thompson borrowed from friends of her husband.

“She had asked me if he had called me,” Smith said. “I said yes, it was typical for him to call me when they had issues or fights or arguments.”

“And my daughter has not been heard from or seen since that day,” Smith added

After news broke of her missing daughter, Smith said she called the phone Thompson used that afternoon.

January will mark 10 years of no answers, no clues, and many unanswered questions.

Smith said she hasn’t heard from Thompson’s husband since Thompson’s disappearance.

“Why else would you be running?” Smith said. “This is your wife, this is the person you vowed to love….out here they don’t care because it’ll just be slid under the rug.”

California City Police Department is investigating the case and deems Thompson’s husband, Edward Gibson III, as a person of interest. They don’t know if Gibson III remains in the state.

As for Smith, she’s found solace alongside other families missing loved ones.

“I’ve found a connection…” Smith said through sobs. “I’m sorry, I’ve found a connection that is unbreakable.”

There is a $25,000 reward being offered in this case.

The investigator in charge of the case told 17 News that a lack of resources and turnover in personnel over the years has delayed the investigation.

Please provide any information that may lead to Thompson’s whereabouts to the Cal City PD at (760) 373-8606.