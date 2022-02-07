Mother of teen killed in 2019 crash launches effort to make Niles Street safer following Angel Berumen’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle three years ago on Niles Street has launched a petition to increase safety measures in the area following the recent death of Angel Berumen.

The Change.org petition calls for more crosswalks and street lights on the busy surface street in East Bakersfield. The effort has received more than 1,000 signatures so far.

If you’d like to sign the petition, click here.

Alejandro Vargas Jr., 13, was struck and killed by a pickup truck near the intersection of Niles Street and Park Drive on June 30, 2019. Josefina Rosel, Alejandro’s mother, said in the petition that she has been working to make Niles Street safer for the past three years.

13-year-old Alejandro Vargas Jr. (Courtesy: Josefina Rosel)

“We can’t have another family go through this pain [and] suffering,” Rosel said in the petition post. “We need to UNITE together as a community to protect our children [and] our school zones from these fast cars that drive on [these] streets.”

Angel Berumen, 16, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Niles Street near Brentwood Drive on Jan. 25. He was taken to Kern Medical then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera where he later died.

16-year-old Angel Berumen (Courtesy: Jasmine Burleson)

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family to help pay for funeral expenses and you can donate by clicking here.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run accident that killed Angel last month, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jasmine Burleson, Angel’s mother, said she’s been in touch with Rosel, hoping to help her fight to get speed bumps installed on that stretch of Niles Street, just a block from Hort Elementary School.

“There [are] schools there,” Burleson said. “There are neighborhoods there. And I will definitely be on her side to try and get those speed bumps put in so that nobody else’s child has to deal with this.”