Mother of missing Baylee Despot speaks out on arrest of kidnapping suspect Matthew Queen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the arrest of Matthew Queen on Monday, many have wondered if his arrest is directly related to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Baylee Despot.

Despot had been living with Queen at his home in Rosedale, along with Queen’s estranged wife when she disappeared in April 2018.

In an exclusive interview Monday night, Despot’s mother Jane Parrent, told 17 News investigators say Queen’s arrest is not related to Baylee’s disappearance.

Parrent had long questioned Queen’s knowledge of what happened to her daughter.

She says Queen claimed he had no idea what happened to Baylee, and if anyone hurt her and he had nothing to do with it.

Search warrants obtained by 17 News also connect Queen to missing man Micah Holsonbake.

Warrants said Despot, Holsonbake and Queen may have been involved in manufacturing illegal guns.

Since Despot vanished, Queen has been very open on social media about his issues with Parrent and even sought a restraining order against her which was later dropped.

In December, Despot’s friend, Sara Wedemeyer who moved in with Queen and recently had his child, also sought a restraining order against Jane Parrent, claiming Parrent was stalking her and Queen by hanging up missing person fliers in their neighborhood.

The restraining order was denied.

Parrent is still pleading for someone to tell her what happened to her daughter.

Every day your heart physically hurts … It doesn’t hurt like a heart attack, it hurts like it’s cracking open. You hear about people dying from broken hearts and that’s what it feels like, like it’s breaking.

You try to compartmentalize to get through the day, and if you do start thinking about it, it’s like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going to be 15 months on [July] 25. How could it be this long and nobody tell?’ Jane Parrent

