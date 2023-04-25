BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kimberly Neufeld battled breast cancer for seven years. Her family says the unsolved murder of Kimberly’s eldest daughter, Marya Neufeld, caused a lot of stress and pain which aggravated her condition.

Marya Neufeld was a 16 year-old mother when she was murdered. Marya was shot in the head in March 2021, a few days after her 16th birthday.

Marya’s mother Kimberly, and the rest of the family have been looking for answers for more than two years but the case is still unsolved. The family is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for information about Marya’s murder but now Kimberly will never know the truth because she died of breast cancer on April 18.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair … 33 and now she’ll never know what happened to her daughter,” Kimberly’s cousin, Nancy Larson said.

“She was my best friend. She was my world. There was never a day when we weren’t together in it. She was always with me. She was the happiest person and she had the biggest heart and her kids were everything to her,” Kimberly’s mother, Lynn Hughes said.

Hughes is taking care of all the children: Kimberly’s twin girls, a 10-year-old daughter, and Marya’s now 3-year-old toddler — Maverick. Larson says Kimberly always thought about others before herself.

“My aunt shaved her head with her the first time she had cancer and when the second time came she said don’t. She said I can rock it but my mom can’t. And the sad part was that wasn’t even six months ago. That wasn’t six months ago,” Larson said.

“My mom was a strong woman. There wasn’t a day when she wouldn’t have a smile on her face even on the worst days. She was my best friend and she still is,” Amelia Garcia, Kimberly’s daughter said.

“I’ve always told my mom I wanted to be a nurse and I want to make it there just for her. It’s hard like losing your mom,” Alana Garcia Kimberly’s daughter said.

Larson says these deaths are just too close in time and the family desperately needs help with raising the costs to lay Kimberly to rest. The money needs to be raised by this weekend.

“If the community could help in any way even if it’s just saying a prayer and sending a blessing. We started a GoFundMe to kind of help with these services and to help with the girls because that was their only parent,” Larson said.

The family still needs to raise about $5,000 by Saturday to meet their goal. Any extra money will go to the four children left behind.

To donate to the family, click on this GoFundMe Link.

The family plans to be at the Crime Victim’s March on Thursday in memory of Marya.