Grandmother of county supervisor Phillip Peters dies from COVID-19 complications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County supervisor Phillip Peters announced on Tuesday that his grandmother died last week from COVID-19 complications.

Peters adjourned Tuesday morning’s board meeting in honor of Ollie Vanita Peters, who was 86 years old.

Family members remember their matriarch as ambitious and resourceful. She was the first in her family to receive a college degree and she spent much of her life advocating for vulnerable children through her work at the county District Attorney’s Office and later at the county’s Human Services department, where she worked in family reunification.

Peters eventually became a special-needs teacher, but even with everything she did for her community, her family says she was dedicated to her loved ones. Peters leaves behind four children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.