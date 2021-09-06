Mother of 10-year-old slain in Arvin speaks out as search for killers continues

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The mother of a 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Arvin in July is talking to 17 News about that terrible night.

Liliana Jimenez and her 12-year-old brother, Christian, were shot July 18, along with their father, while riding in a car on Hill Street in Arvin. Liliana was killed. Christian and his father were wounded and later hospitalized. Santos says they are recovering, at least physically.

Nearly two months later with no suspects named in the case, Adriana Santos says she feels left in the dark. Santos says the Arvin Police Department knows more than they’re telling her when it comes to the investigation. Although she understands to some extent, she feels like they could be doing more to reassure her justice is being done.

“As a mother, I want justice and I would want this to get resolved,” Santos said.

Santos is asking for anyone with information on the shootings to come forward. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Arvin police at 661-854-5583 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.