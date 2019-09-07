Mother-in-law of man who died after altercation with CHP says officers used excessive force

The mother-in-law of a man who died while in CHP custody is criticizing the agency for how it handled the man’s detainment.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers arrested Jason Gonzalez on Highway 58 at Cottonwood Road on Aug. 30.

The agency says, Gonzalez attacked deputies who were trying to contact him because he was walking barefoot on the highway, but he stopped breathing while in custody and eventually died a few days later.

Gonzalez’s mother-in-law, Dolores Herrera, says he was suffering from a mental breakdown and needed help.

“I think they should’ve handled it in a more professional way other than beating him as if he was being a threat to them,” she said.

Herrera would not say what Gonzalez was diagnosed with, but she believes the use of force against him was excessive.

She says the family is trying to raise money for a funeral. You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe account here.