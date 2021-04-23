Mother, 2 kids move into new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local mother of two has a very own new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Raven Decuir was given the keys Friday during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Decuir overcame homelessness and is a recent graduate of both the Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire’s homeownership program, and the Housing Authority of the County of Kern’s Family Self-sufficiency program.

“God has really blessed me to have you guys in my life, and in my kids lives,” Decuir said. “You guys have truly changed my life, you’ve changed my kids lives too.”

Decuir says she plans to build a home day care business and she says this isn’t the end of her volunteering work. She says she and her two boys plan on doing much more to help others with Habitat for Humanity.