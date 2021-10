BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, thousands of customers in southwest Bakersfield experience a power outage.

Around 2 p.m., up to 2,786 were without power.

As of about 4 p.m., only 109 residents are still without power.

The outage is affecting people from the Westside Parkway south to White Lane between Old River Road and Gosford Road.