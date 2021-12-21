Most Bakersfield residents disagree with Biden’s statement that it’s ‘your patriotic duty’ to get vaccinated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden is once again urging all Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

His comments came during an address at the White House today. He said if you are vaccinated and following proper precautions, it’s safe to gather with friends and family this Christmas holiday despite the recent surge of the omicron variant.

There are still about 40 million eligible Americans still unvaccinated. The president said you owe it to yourself, your loved ones and your country to get vaccinated, and that getting the shot is your patriotic duty.

We asked: Is it your patriotic duty to get vaccinated?

“I’m a republican and I do believe adults should be vaccinated. People should stop politicizing this virus… just like any other illness in history- getting vaccinated is the responsible thing for adults to do. Just my opinion.” Laura Fay, Facebook user