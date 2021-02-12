Mossman’s Southwest closed by health inspectors over vermin infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Southwest was shut this week after inspectors found rodent droppings throughout the business and heavy grease and food buildup underneath all cooking equipment, according to a public health report.

Inspectors closed the Wible Road restaurant on Wednesday, giving it a failing grade of 55 percent. The report says rodent droppings were found around fresh food and containers, cooking equipment and the dishwasher.

“Facility employees had a knowledge of the infestation of vermin,” the report says. “Facility employees have not been keeping facility clean.”

The report said the cooking area must be steam cleaned to remove all grease and food particles.

Additionally, staff had been using the dishwashing sink for food prep. A separate food prep sink or a three-compartment sink must be installed, inspectors said.