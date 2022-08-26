BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team.

Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown.

Any day now — any minute, perhaps – Mossman’s Coffee Shop is going to serve fish and chips order number 1 million – a plate of steaming, deep-fried cod loins, the best part of the fish – in front of some lucky customer.

Owner Rick Mossman is meticulously keeping track, updating his scoreboard daily. As of 11 a.m. Friday the tally was within a few hundred of 1 million.

Mossman’s grandfather Clarence Mossman came up with the recipe in 1952, the year of the big earthquake, and like the earthquake, it has had lasting implications. Lasting, like still on the menu using the same handwritten recipe 70 years later.

Mossman’s sells an average of 1,000 orders of fish and chips a week between the Westchester location and the one in the southwest. But when there’s high demand, say Good Friday, when Mossman’s serves 1,000 orders a day, the numbers can spike. And, based on anecdotal evidence, they’re spiking now.

Hence the possibility of number 1 million literally any minute.

Twice a year Mossman’s buys 44,000 pounds of cod loins, sourced from the waters off Alaska and Russia. That’s 22 tons – every six months. That is what you call commitment.

What keeps people coming back? People like Manuel Hernandez, who’s been eating at Mossman’s since he was a teenager. People like Daltima Saldana.

“They’re the best,” Saldana said. “Great flavor. Just a good – good fish.”

People like Dalia Hernandez.

“It never tastes fishy,” she said. “You know, sometimes you get a piece of fish and it’s fishy.”

Manuel Hernandez has been eating at Mossman’s since before it opened either of its two present locations.

“I’ve been coming here since 1946,” he said. “I’ve been enjoying their fish since they opened.”

Hernandez has probably ordered Mossman’s fish and chips a few hundred times. But there’s more at stake now than just lunch.

The customer who orders fish and chips number one million – as well as those who just miss – will win prizes. The grand prize of a $1,000 voucher for a Princess Cruises cruise. Second place – number 999 thousand, 999 – is a $500 voucher for airfare. Third place – number 999 thousand 998 – is a three-day, two-night stay in Huntington Beach. And fourth place – you know, 997 – is a fish fry for six. Prizes will be awarded at a celebration on Aug. 31.