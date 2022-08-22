BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Between the Mossman’s Coffee Shop on Wible Road and 30th Street Mossman’s is nearing the millionth fish and chips order.

Mossman’s has reached 988-thousand orders of fish and chips and counting.

After tabulating this past weekend’s sales, this afternoon owner Rick Mossman personally updated the posted running count to 988 thousand.

There are less than 15 hundred to go.

Mossman’s is celebrating this month with daily giveaways as they keep count, including a $1,000 dollar cruise voucher for that lucky person who takes home the one-millionth order.

Hal-a-bout that!