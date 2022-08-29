BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mossman’s has done it! One million orders of fish and chips sold since the local coffee shop put the item on its menu 70 years ago.

Rick Mossman, owner of the local institution with the self-described “best fish and chips in town,” told KGET Monday morning that Mossman’s served up number one million sometime over the weekend.

We still don’t know the name of the lucky customer or which of two Mossman’s locations served that person, only that Mossman’s is now working toward two million even though that won’t be happening anytime soon.

The Mossman family and crew have been serving their specialty dish to Bakersfield since 1952, using the same handwritten recipe founder Clarence Mossman created way back when.

Rick Mossman says the winner of the big prize will be revealed Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Mossman’s Westchester location. But In the meantime, the celebration will continue. They’re continuing to take entry forms through the end of the month and will be awarding prizes each day at both restaurants.

As for the main prizes, the one-millionth order will get a $1,000 voucher for Princess Cruises.

Second place or that person who ordered right before the one-millionth order will get a $500 voucher for airfare. Third place gets three days, two nights, in Huntington Beach, and fourth place gets a “fish fry for six!”