BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat and humidity are the perfect combination for mosquitoes, and the wet winter in Kern County has left a thriving environment for them.

Kings and Tulare Counties are facing skyrocketing numbers of mosquitoes and that is raising concerns about mosquito-borne illnesses.

“These act like any other viral illness. West Nile kind of has some particular things, a fever with a bit of a rash, that kind of spreads across the body.” said Dr. Frank Lang, a specialist in Family Medicine, “That can look like a lot of different things, even things like measles. People starting to have things like weakness in one arm or one leg, problems with confusion or severe headache with fever.”

With no vaccine or treatment available for these viruses, the best thing to do is prevention.

“That could be making sure that you’re not leaving standing water around your yard, and then protecting yourself with the standard bug repellant.” said Dr. Frank Lang, “That can keep the mosquitoes off your skin. And if you are in places where there’s of mosquitoes, having clothes that cover your arms and legs.”

Changes in water levels create many standing water hubs for mosquitoes and the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District advises to spray outdoors to fight this.

“They did, have done some of that on the bike paths this year. They also put the mosquito fish in some of these bodies of water to really kind of cut down on the mosquito activity from these areas.” said Michelle Corson with the Kern Public Health Services Department, “So, they are out there, they are also doing surveillance, they have mosquito traps set out throughout the entire community, and they’re checking those traps, and they’re seeing what mosquitoes have been infected.”

If you are struggling with mosquitoes in your home, call the Mosquito and Vector Control District for help.