BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Potential homebuyers may have to wait longer to purchase their dream home as applications to purchase a house declined due to skyrocketing mortgage rates.

After rising sharply for weeks, the average interest rate for a common 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased slightly this week from 7.31% to 7.21%

The total amount of mortgage applications fell 2.9 percent for the week and has now become the lowest level in demand homebuyers since December 1996, according to the mortgage bankers association.