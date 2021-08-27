Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry holding food giveaway Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry, A local faith-based non-profit, rises from the ashes to resume its mission of serving those in need.

The nonprofit will be distributing fresh produce and meat to families from 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday at BARC Recycling, located at 240 S. Union Ave in South Bakersfield.

The giveaway comes after a month of setbacks for the nonprofit. Their warehouse on Sacramento Street was destroyed in a fire on July 28. Days before the fire, a man broke through the main gate at the warehouse and stole a $40,000 refrigerated box truck just purchased to expand its food distribution service.

Morning Star was able to move to a new location. BARC Recycling is letting them use their warehouse. Morning Star Founder Brent Sill says he and his team are deeply grateful for the assistance from BARC for the use of its warehouse.