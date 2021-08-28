Morning Star Fresh Food Ministries gives food to people in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After Morning Star Fresh Food Ministries’ warehouse burnt down, and their vehicle was stolen the non-profit says these obstacles won’t stop them from helping people in need.

Morning Star Ministries gives out boxes of food to hundreds of people in our community each month.



Morning Star Food Ministries isn’t just packing food but instead hope, happiness and support for people in need.

First there was fire, then a flicker of hope. Non-profit Morning Star Ministries’ warehouse burned down about a month ago and one of their vehicles was stolen.

But the group said this didn’t stop volunteers from giving food to vulnerable community members Saturday morning.

“There’s usually somewhere between 30 and 40 of us. With the loss of our old place {warehouse}, it just took a real team effort to turn it around and still continue on a normal schedule,” Jon Woodruff a volunteer said.

40 people worked together to pack hundreds of boxes of food. Volunteers of all ages helped feed the community during one of their monthly food drives.

“We helped over 400 families today receive a box and that box was packed with six to seven pounds of meats and that box was packed with 20 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables,” Director of Morning Star Fresh Food Ministries Bret Sill said. “All from local growers right here in Kern County.”

Dozens of cars lined up waiting for their turn to get food. Some cars loading up with as many as 24 boxes.



But it wasn’t just people who needed food that came but also other nonprofits and churches from around Bakersfield.

“For years and years now on the last Saturday of every month we come and they give us 15 boxes of food,” Pastor David Holt said. “The food is awesome everyone loves them and it really, it sustains the people in need in the community.”

Rachel Tran has worked with the organization for four years.

“Help people as much as you can,” Rachel Tran a volunteer said. “So if you have a little extra you should give it out to someone.”

Morning Star’s next event will be on September 25, 2021. You’ll need to make a reservation if you’d like to receive a box of food.