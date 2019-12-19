Morning fire at Budget Inn displaces 25 people

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a fire at the Budget Inn early this morning that displaced 25 people.

The department said at around 12:16 a.m., firefighters were sent to the hotel, located at 6850 S. Union Ave., and were able to contain the fire to three of the twelve units of the hotel with the help of the Kern County Fire Department.

Two dogs were saved from the fire. No residents were injured in the fire, BFD said. One firefighter suffered a fractured ankle.

The American Red Cross is helping 25 people who were displaced due to the fire, the department said.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.