BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the site of a temple to be built in southwest Bakersfield.

Church officials said the future temple will be built on a 13-acre site located at the northwest corner of Stockdale Highway and Jewetta Avenue. The location is across from Aera Park and just east of the Valley Children’s Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center.

The plans for the Bakersfield temple call for a single-story, 30,000-square-foot location along with an accompanying church distribution center and meetinghouse.

Site of upcoming SW Bakersfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple. / Photo: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leaders say all are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at the meetinghouse.

Church leaders first announced plans for a Bakersfield temple in April.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 12 temples of worship and more than 1,130 congregations in California.