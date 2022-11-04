BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 8,284 PG&E customers without power due to multiple PG&E power outages in parts of northwest and southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map.

The impacted area includes parts near Coffee and Hageman roads and Calloway Drive, according to the PG&E website.

PG&E expects the power to be restored around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The power outage is impacting traffic signals near Calloway Drive, Margby Grange Way, Fruitvale Avenue and Olive Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.