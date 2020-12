BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 5,500 Southern California Edison customers in Kern County are currently without power due to a Public Safety Power Shutoff that is in effect.

Socal Edison is reporting that 5,583 customers are currently being impacted by the PSPS event, which aims to help prevent wildfires. Nearly 12,000 customers statewide have had their power turned off.

It is not certain at this time when power will be restored.