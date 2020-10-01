UPDATE: More than 500 homes and businesses without power in Downtown Bakersfield

UPDATE (7:30 a.m.) — PG&E said the power outage is now affecting 509 customers in the areas between California Avenue and 23rd Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Company is reporting a power outage this morning that is affecting 5,299 customers in the areas between White Lane and 34th Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

PG&E said the outage started around 7 a.m. and crews are currently working to restore power. Restoration is expected today around 10:15 a.m.

