More than 500 client tax records inappropriately accessed at CAPK

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern has announced that more than 500 client tax records were inappropriately accessed by two former employees.

The organization said 512 tax records for clients in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program that were being maintained in a third-party database were accessed by the two former employees between October and December 2019 and was discovered on Dec. 23.

CAPK said the access was unauthorized and that access to the database was terminated and the employees were fired. At this time, the organization doesn’t believe the information was being used for illegal purposes.

After launching an investigation into the incident in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, CAPK said it appears that the former employees had accessed the database in an attempt to develop a client list to use for a new private tax preparation business.

“CAPK takes the security, privacy, and confidentiality of our clients’ personal information extremely seriously,” the organization said. “CAPK has implemented additional data security measures in its VITA program and is reviewing its data security agency wide as part of its ongoing commitment to improve and secure systems used to serve the public.”

People whose personal information was accessed by the former employees are being individually notified by CAPK. They will be offered 12 months of credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services at no cost, the organization said.