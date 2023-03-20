BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services hosted a two-day St. Pittie’s Day adoption to ramp up adoptions, particularly for pit bull terriers and other related breeds.

“They get a bad reputation but honestly they’re really sweet … if you just take the time. Not enough people believe they’re sweet and will never be sweet. but they’re the sweetest dogs you will ever meet,” Daisy Hinzo a Kern County Animal Service Staff Member said.

Animal Services Director Nick Cullen told 17 News that more than 50 pit bulls and bully breeds were adopted Friday and Saturday during the two-day adoption event.

Animal services waived adoption fees for all pit bulls and pit bull mixes at the Fruitvale shelter. All dogs were spayed or neutered before leaving for their new homes, along with their first set of vaccinations and a microchip.