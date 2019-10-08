More than 40K Kern County PG&E customers may be affected by planned power shutoff

More than 40,000 Kern County PG&E customers may be affected by a power shutoff planned for this week because of elevated fire risk. At a press conference Tuesday evening, officials said Kern County customers can expect to experience power outages Thursday evening into Friday morning.

PG&E said the shutoff is being considered as meteorologists are monitoring a dry, windy weather pattern that is moving into Kern County tomorrow through late Thursday that could pose a wildfire risk. Valley Air District officials have issued a health warning for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

PG&E said portions of most cities in Kern County could be affected. Here’s the full list: Bakersfield, Arvin, Buttonwillow, Dustin Acres, Edison, Fellows, Lamont, Lebec, Maricopa, McFarland, McKittrick, Mettler Station, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Tupman, Valley Acres and Wasco.

The 42,374 local customers that could be impacted is just a small portion of more than 800,000 customers across northern and central California that are expected to be affected.

It has not been announced how long the shutoff is planned for. However, PG&E said customers are being asked to prepare for an extended outage if the weather event doesn’t quickly subside.

According to PG&E, it could take 24 to 48 hours after the shutoff is ended for power to return, possibly leaving customers without power for several days.

“We understand the effects this event will have on our customers and appreciate the public’s patience as we do what is necessary to keep our communities safe and reduce the risk of wildfire,” said Michael Lewis, PG&E’s senior vice president of Electric Operations.

As part of preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:

Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 so they can receive alerts.

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

The company said it is in the process of notifying customers who may be affected by the shutoff. Currently, the shutoff is only in the “Warning” stage, meaning a shutoff is possible. If the system changes to “Watch,” that means there is a confirmed shutoff within 24 to 48 hours. The “Activation” stage means the shutoff is in effect.

PG&E said it has had six “activations” since March 2018, with the most amount of customers affected from one of these being around 60,000.

Customers are encouraged to visit pge.com/pspsupdates for the most up-to-date Public Safety Power Shutoff information.

PG&E officials held a news conference Tuesday evening for the latest on the potential for power shutoffs.

Watch the press conference below: