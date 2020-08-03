More than 4 dozen Kern County firefighters sent to battle wildfires across California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department says it has sent crews and equipment to help fight multiple wildfires across the state.

KCFD says it has sent over four dozen firefighters and 21 firefighting vehicles as part of the state’s Mutual Aid System to help put out flames of the Apple Fire, Pond Fire and Red Salmon Complex.

The Apple Fire is currently burning out of control in Riverside County’s Cherry Valley and has forced thousands to evacuate. It has burned more than 20,500 acres and is at 0% containment Sunday evening.

The Pond Fire has burned 1,550 acres and destroyed two buildings in San Luis Obispo east of Santa Margarita. The fire is at 10% containment.

The Red Salmon Complex is burning in the Six Rivers and Shasta Trinity national forests. It has burned 1,877 acres and is at 0% containment, officials said.