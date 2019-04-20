More than 350 pounds of pot and 15 weapons including flamethrower seized from dispensaries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- More than 350 pounds of processed marijuana and 15 firearms - including a flamethrower - were seized from two illegal pot dispensaries, according to sheriff's officials.

Investigators also arrested six people on gun and drug charges in Thursday's operation in the 3500 block of Sorrano Avenue and the 300 block of East 19th Street.

In all, authorities seized 353 pounds of processed marijuana, 14,324 grams of marijuana concentrate, 1,421 grams of pot edibles and 313 marijuana plants, according to sheriff's officials. More than 500 rounds of ammunition were seized along with the firearms.

The following were arrested: