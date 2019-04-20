Local News

More than 350 pounds of pot and 15 weapons including flamethrower seized from dispensaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- More than 350 pounds of processed marijuana and 15 firearms - including a flamethrower - were seized from two illegal pot dispensaries, according to sheriff's officials.

Investigators also arrested six people on gun and drug charges in Thursday's operation in the 3500 block of Sorrano Avenue and the 300 block of East 19th Street. 

In all, authorities seized 353 pounds of processed marijuana, 14,324 grams of marijuana concentrate, 1,421 grams of pot edibles and 313 marijuana plants, according to sheriff's officials. More than 500 rounds of ammunition were seized along with the firearms. 

The following were arrested:

  • Isac Vera, 27, on charges of cultivation of marijuana, maintaining a residence or business for the purpose of drug sales, drug possession, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of a machine gun and conspiracy.
  • Yessina Mendoza, 28, on charges of cultivation of marijuana, maintaining a residence or business for the purpose of drug sales, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of a machine gun and conspiracy.
  • Larry Smith on a charge of cultivation of marijuana.
  • Clay Turk on charges of cultivation of marijuana and maintaining a business or residence for the puprose of drug sales.
  • Joshua Wright on a charge of cultivation of marijuana.
  • Alex O'Neal on a charge of cultivation of marijuana. 

 

