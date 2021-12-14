Car v pole accident causes power outage impacting more than 2,600 in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — PG&E reported a power outage impacting about 2,626 customers in southwest Bakersfield.

As of 10:15 a.m., some power has been restored and about 1,837 customers were still being impacted.

The outage is affecting Sagepoint, Laurelglen and parts of the Spice Tract from Gosford Road to Stine Road between White Lane and just north Ming Avenue.

PG&E said it expects the cause was a car accident that hit a pole. Power should be restored by 12 p.m.

If you need assistance during a power outage contact PG&E online.