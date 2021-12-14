Car v pole accident causes power outage impacting more than 2,600 in southwest Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — PG&E reported a power outage impacting about 2,626 customers in southwest Bakersfield.

As of 10:15 a.m., some power has been restored and about 1,837 customers were still being impacted.

The outage is affecting Sagepoint, Laurelglen and parts of the Spice Tract from Gosford Road to Stine Road between White Lane and just north Ming Avenue.

PG&E said it expects the cause was a car accident that hit a pole. Power should be restored by 12 p.m.

If you need assistance during a power outage contact PG&E online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News