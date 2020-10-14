More than 220,000 approved for COVID-related programs to help local homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative approved more than $220,000 in grant funding to provide homeless service providers with COVID-19 prevention and containment programs.

Eligible uses for the funding include food, isolation placement for those at risk of COVID-19, transportation and personal protective equipment, according to a news release from the collaborative. Those that will receive funding are The Mission at Kern County, Shar-On, Adventist Health, Kern County Network for Children, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Alliance Against Family Violence and Domestic Assault, All of Us or None, Clinica Sierra Vista, Women’s Center — High Desert, Inc., Flood Ministries Bakersfield and California Veterans Assistance Foundation.

