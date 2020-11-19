UPDATE: Outage in East Bakersfield now only affecting 800 customers

Local News

by: Norma Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (7:40 a.m.) : PG&E says the outage was caused by an equipment issue. There’s still no restoration time, but it’s affecting a little over 800 customers as of 7:21 a.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At 5:00 a.m., more than 22-hundred customers in East Bakersfield are without power.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company has not yet stated a restoration time or what caused the outage, but the electric company is investigating.

Traffic lights are down on north of Edison Highway to the Kern Canyon Road.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News