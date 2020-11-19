UPDATE: Outage in East Bakersfield now only affecting 800 customers

UPDATE (7:40 a.m.) : PG&E says the outage was caused by an equipment issue. There’s still no restoration time, but it’s affecting a little over 800 customers as of 7:21 a.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At 5:00 a.m., more than 22-hundred customers in East Bakersfield are without power.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company has not yet stated a restoration time or what caused the outage, but the electric company is investigating.

Traffic lights are down on north of Edison Highway to the Kern Canyon Road.