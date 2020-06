BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage impacting a total of 2,260 customers in east Bakersfield was reported by PG&E on Tuesday.

The outage occurred around 3:30 p.m. and power was expected to be restored at about 6:30 p.m., according to the PG&E website. The cause is under investigation.

Customers living in the area between Edison Highway and College Avenue and from just east of Oswell Street to west of Paul L. Cato Middle School were impacted, according to the website.