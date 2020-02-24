More than 20 arrested in parole/probation compliance checks in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — More than 20 people were arrested in during parole/probation compliance checks last weekend.

The Ridgecrest Police Department said that it led an operation to conduct compliance checks on people who are on active parole, probation or on Post Release Community Supervision in Ridgecrest and the surrounding areas in an effort to reduce crime in the Indian Wells Valley.

The Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Probation Department and Delano Police Department assisted in the operation, RPD said, with around 45 personnel involved.

Around 38 searches were conducted as part of the operation. The department said it had 104 targets, of which 21 were arrested on suspicion of various violations including drug possession, probation violation, illegal possession of a firearm and — in one case — possession of child pornography.

“The Ridgecrest Police Department would like to thank all agency chiefs for allowing their officers and deputies to participate in this successful operation,” Chief Jed McLaughlin said in a Facebook post.