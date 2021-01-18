More than 12,000 Kern County SoCal Edison customers under consideration for Public Safety Power Shutoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 12,000 Southern California Edison customers in Kern County could soon have their power shut off as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

The company said five Kern County customers near the Lebec area currently have their power shut off and that 12,369 customers are under consideration for shutoffs over the course of the next two days.

Most of the customers that would be affected are in the Tehachapi area and the Kern River Valley region, according to the outage map.

For more information about the PSPS event, visit sce.com/wildfire/psps.