More than 1,200 students graduate at CSU Bakersfield’s Fall Commencement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB held its Fall 2021 Commencement for Graduates and Undergraduates Thursday evening at Mechanics Bank Convention Center and Arena.

“The most exciting moment of the night for me is always when I ask the students that are first in their families to graduate from university. It is a tsunami,” said Lynnette Zelezny, CSUB President. “And that to me is the pride point of the evening, that we are making such an impact on this community. And on the families of each of the graduates.”

More than 1,200 students from the fall and summer semesters graduated Thursday, 104 of which are graduating early.

