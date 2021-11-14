More than 10,000 people celebrated in Sikh Parade in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weeklong festival to honor a major religion’s first guru reached its climax in Bakersfield.

Thousands of people participated in the festivities and worshipped throughout Sunday.



Over 10,000 people from all across California came out to celebrate. The parade was the highlight of the event. With thousands of spectators and participants, the streets in South Bakersfield were shut down by BPD for the celebration.

“We celebrate our first guru,” Manjid Singh the pray director with the Bakersfield Sikh Temple said. “We try to give his messages. The main amendments are work hard, pray to God and share.”

The parade wasn’t the only thing. Food, merchant tents and prayer in the temple had people buzzing throughout the area. Even free services were being provided.

“Convey the message to the other communities who we really are,” Singh said. “What we wear doesn’t mean we are different people. We are American Sikh.”

Charity was also a big part of the event. The Sikh Women’s Association was collecting blankets to donate to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

“We’re having a joyous parade in the Sikh faith and we thought it was a great opportunity for folks to come out and do,” Raji Brar the Co-Founder of the Sikh Women’s Association said. “They are bringing blankets for people at the homeless center. We’ve done a blanket drive before but when COVID hit we put everything on pause and now it felt like now was the right time to get things moving again and we thought why not a blanket drive.”

More than 100 blankets were donated throughout the festival.

Now the next Sikh event will be next Sunday, November 21st, and it will be free breast cancer screenings for anyone in the community. The screenings will take place at 7000 Wible Road in Bakersfield from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.