UPDATE: More than 450 PG&E customers without power in northeast Bakersfield

UPDATE (9:51 a.m.): PG&E is now reporting that 479 customers in Kern County are being affected by the outage. Power is still expected to be restored by around 11 a.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 800 PG&E customers are currently without power due to an outage in northeast Bakersfield.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Company said the outage started at around 7:08 a.m. in the area of Fairfax Road and Panorama Drive and is currently affecting 853 customers. The outage appears to be unrelated to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs that are expected to impact parts of Kern County starting later today.

Power is expected to be restored by around 11 a.m., according to the PG&E website. PG&E is still investigating the cause of the outage.