More than 100 volunteers participate in Kern River cleanup effort

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bring Back the Kern and the Kern River Parkway Foundation held a volunteer cleanup at the San Miguel Commemorative Grove today.

Organizers said more than 120 volunteers came out and that city code enforcement officials estimates that the group removed up to 150 cubic yards of trash.

Bring Back the Kern says this area — located just off Manor Street, north of Panorama Drive and Union Avenue — is dramatically blighted by trash and that it hopes cleanup efforts such as this can help reclaim the area for wildlife habitation and recreation.