More than 100 reportedly killed in Iran as millions are without access to internet

Mourners attend a funeral procession of Revolutionary Guard member Morteza Ebrahimi, who was killed during recent protests, in the town of Shahriar, Iran, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Ebrahimi was killed during protests over government-set fuel prices rising last week, demonstrations that quickly spiraled in violence. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has claimed victory the recent clash between the government and its citizens over the spike in gas prices. On Friday the government announced the price of gas will go up 50% from 15,000 Iranian rials to 30,000 Iranian rials (the unofficial market exchange rate is $0.12) per liter.

In a country of over 80 million people and where many use some sort of vehicle as a form of transportation drivers have been restricted to buying 60 liters of petrol a month before the price goes up.

Iran’s government blames foreign enemies as pro-government rallies erupted around the country. It is unclear what exactly is going on in Iran as a near total internet shutdown has kept the country essentially blocked from the outside world.



NetBlock has been tracking the shutdown since it began on Nov. 16. NetBlock is a non-profit that tracks connectivity in countries around the world by scanning the internet for communication devices. NetBlock’s data showed that Iran’s connectivity had fallen to well under 5% on Saturday.

The internet outage and communication disruption made it difficult for Iranians to speak to the outside world. ;

Without connection to the outside world there is no clear look into what the country is going through. Amnesty International said Tuesday that 100 people have been killed in peaceful protests with potential of being many more.

Now entering its fifth day the internet shutdown has made it hard for Iranians living abroad to get in contact with loved ones. Connection to the outside world in Iran come from two establishments. Through the state telecoms firm and the Institute for Physics and Mathematics. Essentially authorities have easier access to block communication in and out of the country.

On Thursday there was increased connectivity on Iran. According to NetBlock there has been a connectivity of 8 percent in the country but how much longer will millions stay disconnected is still unclear. President Donald Trump took to twitter Thursday morning on the internet shutdown.

