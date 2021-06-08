More than 100 Kern County high school students graduating with associate degrees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 100 Kern County high school students will be graduating this spring with associate degrees through Bakersfield College.

The college said it has 102 high school graduates who have also earned an associate degree through its Early College program. The students come from high schools in Wasco, Delano and Arvin and other areas.

The Early College program allows high school students to take college courses at BC toward completion of an associate degree or certificate.

Related Content 16-year-old Delano HS student graduates high school with associate degree

One of this year’s graduates is Delano High senior Alejandro Hernandez, who walked across the graduation stage Friday to accept his diploma as well as an associate degree from Bakersfield College.

At just 16 years old, Hernandez graduated with a 4.4 GPA and an associate degree in liberal arts from BC. In the fall, he will be a junior at UC Berkeley majoring in electrical engineering and computer science.

Hernandez said he hopes his experience and journey will inspire others.

“I just hope the best for everyone. I hope that they can find the motivation and drive to succeed like I did these few years,” he said.

For more information about the Early College program, click here.