More than 100 animals adopted during ‘Just One Day’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Just One Day” turned out to be a wonderful one for over 100 families and animals Tuesday.

Kern County Animal Services joined the nationwide “Just One Day” campaign where shelters do not euthanize animals and instead, discount fees to get them adopted.

Among them, two sibling kittens lucky enough to be adopted out together by a pair of roommates.

“We didn’t want to separate them,” Courtney Clayborne said. “They’re cute, it’ll be good!”

After 11 hours of $11 adoptions, the shelter says 111 cats and dogs will go to new homes.

