Magnitude 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest felt in Bakersfield

More than 100 aftershocks recorded after Thursday’s quake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — At 10:33 a.m., Ridgecrest residents felt the largest earthquake to strike the region in decades.

Minutes later, an aftershock was felt. Shortly after, another one hit. Then another.

And so on, until, as of 4:13 p.m., 105 aftershocks had been recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.

One even hit during a press conference at Ridgecrest City Hall, causing officials to pause as someone off-camera said, “That’s another one.”

While none approached the 6.4 magnitude of the first quake, 11 were of magnitude 4.0 or greater.

Aftershocks can continue for weeks or months or, in some cases, even years, according to the survey’s website. The larger the main quake, the bigger and more numerous the aftershocks, and the longer they’ll continue.

