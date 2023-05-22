BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have visited a park in Bakersfield recently, you have likely noticed there are many more squirrels than usual. It’s a problem the City of Bakersfield is working on getting under control.

The problem is one related to the rising Kern River, Bakersfield Public Information Officer Joe Conroy said.

“We’re seeing more squirrels as the river levels have raised, reducing places for them to live,” he said in an email to 17 News.

Conroy said park staff applied a repellent — known as Critter Maxx — to keep those critters away from the grass.

The timing also coincides with their “pupping” or breeding season, contributing to their increased numbers at parks.

A 17 News viewer mentioned the squirrels have “overrun” Yokuts Park and they are damaging the grass fields, potentially creating a safety hazard for sports and other activities. Conroy said city park staff is monitoring the conditions of the grass and are addressing any issues as they arise.