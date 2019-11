More than 86,000 people have left California for Texas, nearly 70,000 for Arizona and about 55,000 for Washington over the last seven years.

According to a recent poll conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, 71% of registered voters said they would consider moving out of the state due to California’s high cost of housing.

58% of voters said they would consider moving because of high taxes and 46% said they would move because of California’s political culture.