More locations added to potential power shutoffs in Kern

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Edison has added more locations in unincorporated areas that could be impacted by possible planned power outages due to the potential for wildfires related to weather events this week.

A total of 1,621 customers could be impacted in unincorporated areas including Camp Owens, Kernville, Lake Isabella, Wofford Heights, Cameron Canyon, Midwind Sub, near Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, Antelope Valley, Weldon, Onyx, Canebrake, Bodfish and Rosamond, according to the utility.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in the area that began 8 a.m. today through 2 a.m. Friday. Westerly winds are forecast in the area between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.