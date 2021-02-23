More local students failing classes amid distance learning, new district data reveals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools released information Tuesday regarding the decline in students’ academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.

The aggregate data — which covers the Kern High School District, Bakersfield City School District and the Panama Buena-Vista Union School District — shows a 14% increase in the number of students with failing grades than the previous fall semester.

In the 2019 fall semester, 7% of students received F’s, but in the 2020 fall semester, that number jumped to 18%. This information from the three districts represents 45% of the K-12 students in Kern County.

Additionally, certain student groups, including those who are socio-economically disadvantaged (SED), English Language Learners (EL), Students with Disabilities, and Students who are both SET and EL, are seeing more of a disadvantage compared to other students.

Panama Buena-Vista Union School District saw the smallest increase of students receiving D’s or F’s, with 13%, while Bakersfield City School District saw the highest increase of students receiving Ds or Fs with 17% .

