A decomposing body found in a motorhome in the Inyokern desert has been identified as that of a 68-year-old man, according to coroner’s officials.

Attempts to positively establish the man’s identity are ongoing, officials said. The body was found in a motorhome in the area of Highway 395 and Brown Road.

This is an ongoing investigation and sheriff’s officials have not determined whether or not this is a homicide.

The body was found June 22.