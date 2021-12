Related Content Deadly crash reported in Bakersfield after vehicle hits trees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed in a crash Tuesday on South Union Avenue was driving south when he traveled across both lanes, left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned, according to California Highway Patrol.

The new details were contained in a news release describing the 1:57 p.m. crash south of Highway 223. It’s unknown how fast the car was going. Alcohol or drugs are not believed involved, officers said.