BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and three others were injured after being ejected in a rollover crash Saturday night in Arvin, according to California Highway Patrol.

None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, officers said.

The crash happened at about 8:46 p.m. when driver Romieo Narvaez, 22, of Arvin lost control of the car which left its lane and crossed the eastbound lane into a dirt field south of Herring Road, overturning several times, according to CHP. A female passenger, her age not provided, died, and her name will later be released by the coroner’s office. Two others suffered serious injuries and the fourth person had what officers described as moderate injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected. Officers hadn’t determined how fast the car was traveling.