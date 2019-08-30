More details released in deadly crash believed to involve alcohol and cellphone usage

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old Richgrove male was behind the wheel and believed to be on his phone when he collided with a pickup east of Delano while driving 60 to 65 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said the teen, whose name has not yet been released, died after the Chevrolet Cruz he was driving veered into the path of a Ford F250 with a utility trailer on Cecil Avenue, east of Reed Road.

A passenger in the Cruz, also 17, was flown to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to the CHP. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Officers said beer cans were strewn at the scene of the crash and alcohol appeared to be a factor on the part of the Richgrove driver, who is also believed to have been on his cellphone.